Officials crank up demolition drive in Rangareddy

Rajendranagar: The revenue and municipal officials on Thursday went on a razing spree by bringing down encroachments in government lands, and also illegal ventures using a half-a-dozen machines in three major revenue divisions, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Shamshabad in Rangareddy district.



On Thursday morning, the Revenue officials led by Rajendranagar Revenue Divisional Officer Chandrakala Khanapur, clamped down on several houses allegedly built on Musi River Front area at Attapur under Rajendranagar.

The team of revenue and Musi Riverfront Development officials along with police from Kulsumpura Police Station zeroed-in on the site at around 5 am and pulled down several structures. According to officials, six machines were deployed to raze the structures. The drive lasted for almost three hours.

"We have cleared encroachments on Musi River area today in survey No.145, Jiyaguda in Attapur Village under Rajendranagar mandal. Almost 10 buildings were razed today as they were constructed illegally on government land," informed the RDO Chandrakala Khanapur.

Affirming the same, the Mandal Revenue Officer K Chandrashekar said, "During the inspection two weeks ago, we found that several structures had come up illegally on Musi River front area. The structures were illegally constructed on government land in Sy.No.145, Jiyaguda in Attapur Village of Rajendranagar. After careful inspection, the team of revenue officials today demolished a few houses besides a huge shed and a compound wall as a deterrent measure against encroachments."

It is also learnt from sources in the revenue department that an argument also broke out between the revenue officials and the encroachers two weeks ago when the authorities for the first time made a visit to the area as part of their regular inspection. On Thursday too, a mild tension prevailed in the area when some locals created ruckus to prevent officials from moving on further with the drive. However, adequate police deployment at the site helped the officials to complete the task. Earlier, another demolition drive was carried out at Gopanpally area under Serilingampally. Later, local leaders of the area along with people were seen making representation to RDO Rajendranagar a few hours later the officials completed their campaign.

Similarly, another drive against illegal ventures was carried out in Shamshabad Municipality on Thursday afternoon. The Municipal officials razed the illegal ventures at Maqta Bahadur Ali area.