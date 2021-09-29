Officials on razing spree in Ranga Reddy district

Rajendranagar: As expected, the Ranga Reddy district administration has unleash its crushing chariots to clamp down on illegal structures and encroachments as the Revenue and municipal officials in Rajendranagar and Jalpally municipalities razed several during the last two days soon after Ganesh festivities.

After forming the District Task Force (DTF) teams to take on unauthorised constructions and layouts, followed by a Cabinet sub-committee on September 18, it was anticipated that the demolition was inevitable. Officials may begin pulling down structures soon after the Ganesh immersion. Officials of Jalpally pulled down illegal shared and semi-constructed houses in Sriram Colony and a few encroachments near the Jalpally Lake bund area on September 24.

Officials, assisted by the police, descended at Indra Society, Sriram Colony in Ward 18 of Jalpally village and demolished two sheds and two semi-constructed houses built illegally.

According to sources, Jalpally Town Planning Officer Habeebunnisa, along with supporting staff, squared on the area where illegal sheds and a few houses are said to have been constructed illegally. Armed with the collector's order, the officials pulled down all four structures using a JCB machine.

It is learnt that the Revenue officials of Balapur mandal too carried out a drive near the Jalpally Lake Bund area and demolished a few houses allegedly constructed on government land.

"The drive will continue. More such actions will be taken against illegal constructions and encroachments on government lands in Jalpally municipal limits," the sources added.

The next day the GHMC officials took up the drive against encroachments under the buffer zone of the Musi.

Revenue officials led by Rajendranagar MRO K Chandrasekhar reached the spot along with the police and pulled down sheds and compound walls built in the zone a JCB machine.

"We have removed encroachments in the Musi River buffer zone in the Upperpally, Budvel and Hyderguda areas. Nearly 10 compound walls, along with profile sheets, were removed after noticing that they came up in the zone alongside the course of the river," informed Chandrasekhar.