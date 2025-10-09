Officials strictly enforce model code in JH assembly segment

Hyderabad: With the upcoming Jubilee Hills by-election, the election authorities tightened surveillance in the parts of the city. As the Model Code of Conduct has come into effect, special teams have begun conducting thorough vehicle checks to ensure compliance with election guidelines.

On Wednesday, officials carried out intensive inspections by stopping vehicles and verifying documents as part of measures to curb the movement of unaccounted money, liquor, or campaign materials. During the vehicle checking at Panjagutta, on the first day, the police caught one person with Rs 4 lakh unaccounted cash and nine liquor bottles.

According to police, the man working for a real estate firm was carrying the cash and liquor bottles in a car. On enquiring, he failed to produce relevant documents pertaining to the amount. Police seized the amount and handed it over to I-T officials for further action.

The Election Commission and local administration are focused on ensuring the polling process remains free, fair, and peaceful. Officials stated that similar checks would continue across the key locations in the city to uphold the integrity of the electoral process.

Meanwhile, the District Election Officer and GHMC Commissioner RV Karnan, has issued strict directions for the effective implementation of the Model Code of Conduct during the by-election. The authorities warned the citizens not to carry more than Rs 50,000 cash without proper documentation. If caught, the money would be seized.

As per the latest cumulative report, a total of 1,620 defacement cases (like political parties’ posters, banners and wall writings) have been recorded, including 1,097 cases on public property and 523 cases on private property. All identified violations have been promptly removed as part of the enforcement drive.

DEO RV Karnan emphasized continuous vigilance and timely action on all MCC-related complaints. He has directed that 24x7 complaint monitoring be ensured through the 1950 Election Helpline and the C-VIGIL mobile application. Dedicated Flying Squads and Static Surveillance Teams have been deployed across the constituency for swift response and strict enforcement.

“Any political publicity, campaign materials, or wall writings on public and private premises must adhere to MCC guidelines and only be displayed with proper prior approval from the Election Commission,” said DEO.