Oh! Musi relocatees left parched by water woes

Hyderabad: Notall the Musi River rehabilitation beneficiaries of the 2BHK are happy with their possessions. While some complained about lack of drinking water and other basic amenities, others said that they got a dream house, which was promised by the government.

The resident of a 2BHK near Chanchalguda in Saidabad expressed concerns about the severe water shortage, including drinking water. “After we were shifted into the complex a week ago, we were forced to purchase water for both drinking and other purposes,” said Rehana, a resident of 605 flat in Block B in the 2BHK housing security complex in Chanchalguda.

Rehana said, “We, a family of five, have recently moved here from Shankar Nagar in Malakpet. Living in such a small space with my sons is quite challenging. Despite these difficulties, we have chosen to remain here, although the water scarcity is proving to be a significant struggle for us.”

The residents of Rasoolpura, Musa Nagar, Vinayak Nagar, and Shankar Nagar of Chaderghat and Malakpet areas under the Malakpet constituency were shifted to the housing complex in Chanchalguda.

When The Hans India reporter visited the housing complex in Chanchalguda, the Musi River rehabilitation beneficiaries expressed their concerns about the lack of access to drinking water. “Accessing drinking water from the ground floor has become a significant challenge for many of us living on the upper floors of the building, as many of the rehabilitation beneficiaries are residing in the upper floors of the building. The lack of lift maintenance has made it incredibly difficult for us and also to transport water, which is creating a tough situation,” said Harinath Panday, a resident of 605 Flat in Block A.

Harinath emphasised that the water shortage extends beyond just drinking needs. “With 10 flats on each floor of our nine-storey housing complex, the supply is insufficient for all residents. We have no choice but to store bore water in barrels for various uses, and we often have to rely on it for a couple of days,” he explained.

Sarita, another resident of 403, said that she was delighted to shift into the 2BHK flat. “I am happy that we were allotted a flat, as each year during rains we used to spend sleepless nights. With the water issues resolved and the lift maintenance being consistently managed by the officials, this flat will become the perfect home for our family,” said Sarita.

The residents said they have expressed their concerns to the Civic Department about inadequate water supply and other essential facilities, but there was no response. Furthermore, families living near Musi have reported that multiple families—often two to three—were residing in a single home. However, the officials have only allotted one family per house within the housing society.

Rahima Bee, a woman in her fifties residing in flat 603, shared her story about the challenges her family faces. She and her married son previously lived together in Shankar Nagar, but the authorities only provided them with one flat. As a result, her son had to find a rental home.

“My husband, daughter, and I are struggling in this flat due to insufficient amenities, while my son is grappling with the burdens of high inflation in his rented accommodation,” she said.