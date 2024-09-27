Oh! Wait for new ration cards set to get longer

Hyderabad: With the delay in setting up a framework on eligibility criteria for new ration cards and the type of ration card if it will be digital or regular, the State government’s plans of rolling out the process of receiving new applications from October first week is likely to get delayed.

According to sources, even though the State government is aiming to roll out the process at the earliest and cabinet sub-committee over the issue regularly holding meetings, the setting up of the framework remains an exercise far stretching. The fourth and latest meeting of the sub-committee held on September 16 has decided to finalise the modalities for ration cards by this month end. However, the consultation process and accepting of views from stakeholders remains to be completed.

Eligibility criteria remains under ‘reconsideration’

Following the latest meeting Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said that the proposed criteria for eligible beneficiaries on income levels and land possession was also under ‘reconsideration’. Proposed eligibility criteria include an annual income limit of Rs 1.5 lakh, ownership of less than 3.5 acres of wetland or 7.5 acres of dry land in rural areas, and an annual income limit of Rs 2 lakh in urban areas. Meanwhile on September 19, the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has instructed the officials to expedite the process for setting the framework for the new ration cards and to begin receiving applications from October 2. The cabinet sub-committee led by Uttam Kumar, Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy and DamodaraRajanarsimha will be holding another meeting this month to decide on the framework.

Officials of the civil supplies department remain clueless, as pressure mounts but key decisions are yet to be arrived at Ministry level, including possible deletion of lakhs of existing ration cards. “We are completely engrossed in this, as the government aims to issue new ration cards at the earliest. However, since key decisions like modalities, besides clarity on digital cards and number of cards to be deleted are yet to come, the process may get delayed,” says an official.