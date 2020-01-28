Old Bowenpally: Free medical camp held

Old Bowenpally: As part of 71st Republic Day celebrations, Bowenpally Paramedical Association organised a free medical camp here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, president of the association. Dr Andhe Sudhakar urged locals to avail the free services provided at the medical camp. He said that several specialised doctors provided consultation services at the camp. Apart from providing free blood tests, medicines were also given free of cost to people.

General secretary of the association Sudarshan Reddy, Dr Bhaskar, Chandramouli, former market committee president Narender Goud, M Narsing Rao, Udaya Rani, Saroja, Jithender, Abhishek and others were present.