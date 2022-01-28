Omicron: People suffer more symptoms, but face no danger

Hyderabad: Though the Omicron variant is less dangerous and the risk of hospitalisation is low, a large number of people are suffering with severe symptoms like cough, cold, fever, sore throat and headache. These symptoms are remaining for more than seven days.

Medical experts say that although the new variant is less severe, some of the symptoms are still severe and many people are affected with Omicron.

The health experts suggested that if the severity of symptoms increases the regular medication will not be sufficient. Consulting a doctor is important. Most of the Omicron affected are facing symptoms but can be prevented before reaching the lungs.

According to doctors, earlier many affected people were recovering within 3 to 4 days, but currently in majority of cases people with symptoms like cold, fever and sore throat are being infected for more than 10 days.

Unlike the second wave of Covid-19 when the Delta variant boomed, the lungs were adversely affected in most. Omicron sufferers do not have major problems. Less than one per cent of people with lung infection are in hospitals and admissions are also very low.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr Paranjyoti, Head of Department of Pulmonology, NIMS (Nizam Institute of Medical Sciences) said, "Over 95 per cent of all current infections are of Omicron and it is confined to the throat and not affecting the lungs. In the past the chances of blood clotting were high. Only a very small number of people with chronic diseases need oxygen. In NIMS, none of the Omicron patients went up to the ventilator support and there has been no death case so far."

The doctor further said that most of the people recover with Paracetamol. If the cough lasts for more than three or four days, we recommend a cough medicine and if the sore throat does not reduce within three to four days, we give antibiotics such as azithromycin and even if the symptoms remain severe then one should visit the hospital and go for CT scan, X-ray, CRP and other necessary tests.