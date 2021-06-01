Hyderabad: On the eve of Telangana Formation Day on Wednesday, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has created a special task force of ministers who would tour respective districts to ascertain the Covid relief measures being taken up in the corona-hit habitations properly.

The ministers would hoist the national flag and join the state formation day celebrations in districts with a limited number officials in the morning. Later, they will hold meetings with district authorities and study the progress in the works mainly Irrigation, Education, Medical, Roads and other infrastructure development programmes in the districts.

The ministers have been asked to prepare a status report about long-term schemes taken up from 2014, till date and make extra efforts to complete the pending schemes at the earliest.

Sources said that the Chief Minister was personally enquiring from the ministers about the progress of the major schemes launched in the districts. These schemes include, construction of integrated Collector offices, logistic support for Dharani portal, creation of new ayacut under Kaleshwaram and other major irrigation projects, 2 BHK housing for poor and development of road network, etc.

The ministers were also instructed to improve medical infrastructure in the district headquarters and Revenue Divisions to tackle the corona pandemic.

The Area hospitals were already upgraded by increasing bed strength and some more measures like adequate drug supply, establishment of Oxygen beds and ICU beds will also taken up in the corona infected districts. The ministers would hold meetings with Collectors and Health officials and take policy decisions in this regard during their visit during next one week.