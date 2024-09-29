One Arrested in Motor Vehicle Theft Case in Hyderabad; 18 Stolen Bikes Recovered

In a major breakthrough for local law enforcement, police arrested K. Srinivas, also known as Srinu, a 35-year-old laborer accused of masterminding a series of motorcycle thefts across various prime locations in Hyderabad. The operation led to the recovery of 18 stolen vehicles worth an estimated ₹10 lakhs.

Srinivas, a native of Parigi, had been living in Hyderabad for approximately 15 years. He married Yellamma in 2019, who sadly passed away due to COVID-19 in 2020. He subsequently remarried his sister-in-law, Vadde Laxmi, in 2022, a relationship that ended after just three months. The loss and subsequent divorce drove Srinivas into a downward spiral of substance abuse, including excessive drinking and marijuana use, ultimately leading him to orchestrate the automotive thefts.









Police investigations revealed that Srinivas meticulously targeted parking areas at high-traffic locations, including major hospitals like Niloufer Hospital, Gandhi Hospital, and ESI Hospital, as well as metro stations in Hyderabad and Cyberabad. His strategy involved stealing motorcycles, using them for several days, and then abandoning them at metro station parking lots, under bridges, or near roadways.



The list of thefts associated with Srinivas includes:

- *Gandhi Hospital:* 4 motorcycles (Chilkalguda PS)

- *Niloufer Hospital:* 4 motorcycles (Nampally PS)

- *ESI Hospital:* 1 motorcycle (S.R. Nagar PS)

- *Osmania General Hospital:* 2 motorcycles (Afzalgunj PS)

- *Metro Stations (Various):* 3 motorcycles (including Miyapur and Kukatpally PS)

- *Other Parking Areas:* 2 motorcycles (Jubilee Hills & Market PS)

- *Ghatkesar:* 1 motorcycle

The accused was apprehended on 29 September, during which 18 vehicles were recovered. The arrest was made under the supervision of Sri. Dr. B. Bala Swamy, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police, East Zone, and Sri. J. Narsaiah, Additional DCP. The operation was led by Sri. V. Jayapal Reddy, Assistant Commissioner, with support from Inspector Sri. B. Anudeep and Detective Inspector Sri. K. Ramesh Goud, along with their respective teams.

Authorities are reportedly pursuing the network of receivers involved in the theft ring, shedding light on the broader implications of vehicle theft in the region. This significant case underscores the persistent efforts by law enforcement to combat rising crime rates and ensure public safety in Hyderabad.