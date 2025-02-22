One-day workshop on technology held at OU

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop on ‘Language in the Digital Age: How Technology Shapes Communication’ was organised at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Friday.

The session was inaugurated by Prof Mangu, Vice Principal of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, who emphasised the significance of adapting to digital advancements in language and communication. Prof Saveen Souda, Head of the Department of English, highlighted the objectives of the workshop with the students, emphasising its significance in enhancing their understanding of the subject.

During the workshop, Dr Spoorthy from NIT Warangal and Dr Narender Gunreddy from Sreenidhi University delivered insightful lectures, highlighting the transformative impact of digital tools and artificial intelligence on language acquisition, communication, and learning methodologies. The speakers engaged the audience in thought-provoking discussions, underscoring both the opportunities and challenges posed by technological advancements in the linguistic domain.