  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

One-day workshop on technology held at OU

One-day workshop on technology held at OU
x
Highlights

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop on ‘Language in the Digital Age: How Technology Shapes Communication’ was organised at the University College of...

Hyderabad: A one-day workshop on ‘Language in the Digital Age: How Technology Shapes Communication’ was organised at the University College of Engineering, Osmania University on Friday.

The session was inaugurated by Prof Mangu, Vice Principal of the University College of Engineering, Osmania University, who emphasised the significance of adapting to digital advancements in language and communication. Prof Saveen Souda, Head of the Department of English, highlighted the objectives of the workshop with the students, emphasising its significance in enhancing their understanding of the subject.

During the workshop, Dr Spoorthy from NIT Warangal and Dr Narender Gunreddy from Sreenidhi University delivered insightful lectures, highlighting the transformative impact of digital tools and artificial intelligence on language acquisition, communication, and learning methodologies. The speakers engaged the audience in thought-provoking discussions, underscoring both the opportunities and challenges posed by technological advancements in the linguistic domain.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick