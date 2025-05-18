  • Menu
One held for removing Israel’s national flag

Hyderabad: The city police arrested a person, who had removed the national flag of Israel that was put up at Tank Bund as part of the Miss World 2025 pageant in the city.

The man is seen pulling down the flag from the post in a video that went viral across social media platforms. It drew criticism from several quarters with people demanding action against the persons who disrespected the flag of Israel.

Taking serious note of the incident, the Saifabad police booked two cases.

In a post on ‘X’, Hyderabad City Police said that “the SHO of Saifabad Police Station has registered two cases under Crime Numbers 138/2025 and 141/2025, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway (sic).”

