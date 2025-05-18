Live
- Tiranga Yatra organised
- Neeraj eyes bigger throws as 90.23m falls short of gold
- Har YouTuber lands in the soup for spying
- Nidadavolu witnesses development worth Rs 105 Cr: Tourism minister
- RJY aims to become the cleanest city in the State
- CS urges DISCOMS to be on high alert in pre monsoon season
- Top Budget Laptops Under ₹30,000 Perfect for Students and Online Learning
- India needs to focus more on international trade
- Light & sound show resumes at Samaleswari temple
- Two Maoist camps busted
One held for removing Israel’s national flag
Highlights
Hyderabad: The city police arrested a person, who had removed the national flag of Israel that was put up at Tank Bund as part of the Miss World 2025 pageant in the city.
The man is seen pulling down the flag from the post in a video that went viral across social media platforms. It drew criticism from several quarters with people demanding action against the persons who disrespected the flag of Israel.
Taking serious note of the incident, the Saifabad police booked two cases.
In a post on ‘X’, Hyderabad City Police said that “the SHO of Saifabad Police Station has registered two cases under Crime Numbers 138/2025 and 141/2025, and the accused has been arrested. Further investigation is underway (sic).”
