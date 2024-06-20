Opposition trying to defame ruling Cong: Hyd DCC chief

Hyderabad: Strongly condemning the Opposition parties for making ‘baseless allegations’ to defame the ruling Congress in State, Hyderabad DCC President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer alleged that certain groups were indulging in spreading propaganda in the wake of communal violence in Medak. This, he said, was an attempt by rivals not only to defame the ruling party, but to distract the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy from his work.

In a media statement, he urged the citizenry to verify the facts before jumping to conclusions and not be swayed by misleading information. "We will not spare anyone who tries to disturb peace and law and order. Those spreading false propaganda to incite communal violence will be brought to book,” he warned.

He asserted that the Congress administration is working in a non-partisan manner to maintain peace and communal harmony in the state. He reaffirmed the Congress government's commitment to maintaining peace and communal harmony, urging people to support the administration's efforts and not fall prey to the opposition's tactics. “The Congress government is working tirelessly for the welfare of the people, and we will continue to uphold the values of peace and harmony in Telangana,” he said.

The Hyderabad DCC president alleged that a select group of individuals is deliberately targeting the Congress government with provocative statements.

He particularly condemned recent incidents of communal violence in Medak before Eid-ul-Adha, and accused certain BJP leaders of trying to incite riots. He lauded efforts by the police which acted swiftly in diffusing the tension, arresting those responsible and ensuring further legal action.

"The Congress government has been vigilant in ensuring peace and order. The Chief Minister has demonstrated strong leadership and absolute control over the administration. It is due to his unwavering commitment to peace and communal harmony that troublemakers have failed in their attempts to disrupt the state," Sameer said.

The Congress leader dismissed allegations of inaction in communal incidents, emphasising that the local police have consistently taken prompt and appropriate action when needed. He accused opposition leaders of trying to demoralise the police by spreading false claims against the government. “By defaming the Congress government, some opposition leaders are attempting to undermine the morale of our law enforcement agencies," he added.