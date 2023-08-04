Live
- Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
- NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
- Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
- Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
- G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
- Two major threats to India’s ‘Unity in Diversity’
- Supreme Court To Hear Rahul Gandhi's Plea Challenging Defamation Conviction And Disqualification
- BJP Raises Doubts On Congress' Involvement in Haryana Violence; Alleges Larger Conspiracy
- Haryana Clashes Update: 176 Arrested, 93 FIRs Filed; Internet Services Suspended, Curfew Relaxed
Just In
Gold rate in Visakhapatnam today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
MyVoice: Views of our readers 4th August 2023
NorthEast strife...rooted in history - Part 1
Gold rate in Vijayawada today slashes, check the rates on 04 August, 2023
Gold and silver rate in Hyderabad today slashes, check the rates on August 4, 2023
G20’s commitment to green and sustainable growth: A milestone for environmental prosperity
Osmania General Hospital doctors perform liver transplant on 6-year-old
Hyderabad: The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have saved the life of a 6-year-old child who was suffering from liver failure.The child...
Hyderabad: The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have saved the life of a 6-year-old child who was suffering from liver failure.
The child hailing from Chellapur village in Vikarabad successfully underwent pediatric living-related liver transplant surgery at OGH, which would have cost Rs 30 lakh in a corporate hospital. The Telangana government is also providing a lifelong free supply of drugs for the child under the ‘Arogyasri’ health insurance scheme.
The child, Pravathapuram Sai Praneeth, received a small piece of liver (250 grams) from his father, ParvathapuramChennaiah, who is a daily wager. The father and the son have recovered from their surgeries and were discharged on Thursday.
“The boy was struggling due to liver failure and his father was a match so he donated a piece of his liver. This is the first of its kind pediatric living-related liver transplant taken up in government hospitals in Telangana,” said Dr Ch Madhusudan, head, of gastroenterology and pediatric liver transplant specialist, OGH.
OGH superintendent, Dr B Nagender said “We thank chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and health minister, T Harish Rao for supporting the doctors at OGH. We must also thank Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) for donating Rs 5.5 crore for liver transplant equipment.”
After the launch of nearly eight modular operation theatres, the surgeons at OGH have been actively pursuing transplant surgeries.
A total of 23 liver transplants, 620 kidney transplants, and one transplant of the pancreas have been successfully conducted at OGH. Out of the 620 kidney transplant surgeries, almost all of them are living-related organ donations.