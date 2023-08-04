Osmania General Hospital doctors perform liver transplant on 6-year-old

Hyderabad: The surgeons at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) have saved the life of a 6-year-old child who was suffering from liver failure.

The child hailing from Chellapur village in Vikarabad successfully underwent pediatric living-related liver transplant surgery at OGH, which would have cost Rs 30 lakh in a corporate hospital. The Telangana government is also providing a lifelong free supply of drugs for the child under the ‘Arogyasri’ health insurance scheme.

The child, Pravathapuram Sai Praneeth, received a small piece of liver (250 grams) from his father, ParvathapuramChennaiah, who is a daily wager. The father and the son have recovered from their surgeries and were discharged on Thursday.

“The boy was struggling due to liver failure and his father was a match so he donated a piece of his liver. This is the first of its kind pediatric living-related liver transplant taken up in government hospitals in Telangana,” said Dr Ch Madhusudan, head, of gastroenterology and pediatric liver transplant specialist, OGH.

OGH superintendent, Dr B Nagender said “We thank chief minister, K Chandrashekhar Rao and health minister, T Harish Rao for supporting the doctors at OGH. We must also thank Hindustan Aeronautical Limited (HAL) for donating Rs 5.5 crore for liver transplant equipment.”

After the launch of nearly eight modular operation theatres, the surgeons at OGH have been actively pursuing transplant surgeries.

A total of 23 liver transplants, 620 kidney transplants, and one transplant of the pancreas have been successfully conducted at OGH. Out of the 620 kidney transplant surgeries, almost all of them are living-related organ donations.