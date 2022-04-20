Osmania General Hospital observes World Liver Day

Hyderabad: The Osmania General Hospital organised a seminar on the occasion of World Liver Day on Tuesday where hospital Superintendent Dr B Nagender attended as the chief guest and conducted the seminar on liver and its functioning.

During the seminar, the doctor discussed the liver-related ailments, side effects of various drugs on the functioning of liver and hereditary diseases. He said that personal hygiene, good lifestyle and nutritious were important for maintaining a healthy lifestyle.

Dr CH Madhusudan, Head, Department of Surgical Gastroenterology spoke about the precautions to be taken for the proper functioning of liver such as abstinence from alcohol, avoiding fatty foods and reduction in the use of drugs that affect the liver.

Later, patients who underwent liver transplants and liver surgeries shared their experiences and how they were leading a healthy lifestyles now.

Later, Dr B Nagender thanked Health Minister T Harish Rao and the State government for providing the necessary expensive equipment to the hospital.