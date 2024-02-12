  • Menu
Osmania Hospital pulmonologist appointed co-opted member of TSMC

Osmania Hospital pulmonologist appointed co-opted member of TSMC
Consultant pulmonologist Dr M Rajeev Naik was appointed as a co-opted member by the Telangana State Medical Council in its general body meeting held on February 7.

Hyderabad: Consultant pulmonologist Dr M Rajeev Naik was appointed as a co-opted member by the Telangana State Medical Council in its general body meeting held on February 7.

The TSMC chairman, Dr Mahesh Kumar, issued orders appointing co-opted members, including Rajeev Naik. The decision was taken as per the general body of the council. Dr Rajeev will be the co-opted member of the finance committee.

Dr Rajeev thanked everyone who contributed and supported this election as a Telangana State Medical Council (co-option) member. “I am delighted to be given this post in recognition of my contribution to public health and the society of doctors as a representative of doctors over the past few years. This position has increased my responsibility; I would like to work for public health and the doctors’ society with the same responsibility,” said Dr Rajeev.

