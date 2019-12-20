Trending :
Osmania University: 8 cr for Mohin Cheruvu works

Osmania University: MLA Kaleru Venkatesh along with corporator Padmavathi inspected beautification work of Mohin Cheruvu on Friday. He said the state government had sanctioned Rs 8 crore towards execution of the work under Mission Kakatiya Scheme.

"Walking and cycling tracks would be laid. The work will be completed by April," he added. Bheem Prasad, Kursith, Venkat Prasad, Seetharam Raju, Harish, Papamma, Santosh, Venkateshwarlu, local leaders and others were present.

