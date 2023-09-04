Live
Osmania University to organize international conference on modern advances in zoology
Hyderabad: As part of the centenary celebrations of Osmania University, the Department of Zoology is set to organise an International Conference on recent advances in Zoology from December 20 to 22.
According to officials, this conference will serve as a platform for experts from around the world to come together and explore the captivating world of Zoology.
Professor M Madhavi, Head of the Department of Zoology, OU stated that the conference agenda is brimming with exciting topics and highlights such as Cutting-edge Nano-Biotechnology, Bioinformatics, and Drug Discovery, Revolutionary CRISPR-Cas9 Technology, Neuroscience Insights, Cellular Mysteries Revealed, along with conventional zoological study areas such as recent advances in the fields of Animal Physiology, Agricultural and Medical Entomology, Bio-diversity, Parasitology, Toxicology, Evolutionary Biology, Genetics, Economic Zoology and Sustainability.
The conference's broad thrust areas encompass multidisciplinary research, covering topics from Biochemistry, Biophysics, Biostatistician methodologies, and much more. The conference invites scientists, researchers, and enthusiasts to join this exploration of the wonders of Zoology. It's an opportunity to collaborate with experts, address challenges, and seize the vast opportunities in this dynamic field. Those who are eager to participate or learn more about this event can write to [email protected], she added.