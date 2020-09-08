OT crunch at OGH makes general surgeons boycott duty

Hyderabad: Around 120 General Surgeons of Osmania General Hospital (OGH) called off their duties for 48 hours as they are unable to provide services to the patients due to unavailability of operation theaters.



Explaining the crunch of OTs, a general surgeon said, "In the old building heritage block we had general surgery tables and operation theaters on the first floor. Elective OTs used to take place which are non-emergency cases. In the new building surgery OT for general surgeons can accommodate only four patients. In the Quli Qutub Shah block there is no table nor operation theater at all for a few departments. There are hardly three tables for urology, cardiovascular and neurology departments. We need operation theaters to serve patients, it's impossible to save patients without operation theaters."

"We have 8 units per day. At least 2 units will be functional continuously for which at least 4 to 8 tables are needed per day for the general surgeons department itself. But, orthopedic and general surgeons are together allotted the same hall and theatre which is congested to share and is also not safe for patients," he added.

Speaking on the issue, Dr Rohit, the president of JUDA, said, "We have submitted two representations explaining our concerns and need for OTs. The first one was submitted on August 21, and the other on September 1. We urged administration to solve our issues by September 8. Superintendent of OGH has assured to solve issues and also stated he would provide one operation theater for each department."

Clarifying about the strike, he said, "The issue was raised when they alloted CT department OT for general surgeons. CT department HOD was not ready to let go of the OT for general surgeons as he developed the OT with his own finances. Now, the issue started with general surgeons as they are in need of OTs and as the Superintendent of OGH gave us assurance we are waiting for the solution. If orthopedics and other departments also face such situations, all the JUDA members might go for strike."

Currently, only general surgeons have boycotted the services in elective OTs by presenting strike call letters and would be boycotting emergency services as well after 48 hours if the issue is not resolved.

Dr Nagender, Superintendent, OGH, said, "There are internal conflicts among a few departments which are to be resolved. The situation would be under control and every department would get an operation theater in one or two days and the talks are underway."