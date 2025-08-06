OU holds awareness programme on preventing drug abuse

Hyderabad: The University College of Arts & Social Sciences (UCA&SS) at Osmania University, together with National Service Scheme (NSS) Unit-I, on Tuesday, organized a one-day awareness program on “Drug Abuse Prevention.” The event was effectively coordinated by Dr. Chalamalla Venkateshwarlu and Dr. Shivanand Yalala, the NSS Programme Officers. It highlighted the core objectives and responsibilities of the NSS, emphasizing its significance in nation-building.

The program saw enthusiastic participation from numerous students and faculty members, who engaged in meaningful discussions and gained insights into the dangers of drug addiction.

Prof. C. Kaseem, Principal of UCA&SS, attended the event as the Chief Guest. In his address, Prof. Kaseem emphasized the harmful effects of drug abuse on youth and highlighted the importance of responsible behavior. He cited national icons like Bhagat Singh, Subhash Chandra Bose, and Chandra Shekhar Azad, who made significant contributions to the nation.

He noted that the NSS, launched in 1969, has evolved into a powerful platform for harnessing the energy of youth towards national service. However, he warned that today’s youth, who constitute a significant majority, are vulnerable to various temptations—including drug abuse—which could lead them astray. He urged everyone to work collectively to combat this issue and foster a healthier society.

Prof. E. Vidyasagar, NSS Programme Coordinator at Osmania University and Guest of Honour, spoke about the vision of “Viksit Bharat 2047” and the critical role youth participation through NSS will play in achieving this goal. As India moves toward 2047, the energy, vision, and spirit of service of NSS volunteers will be essential in realizing the dream of a developed India. Every NSS activity—large or small—contributes to building a stronger, more inclusive, and prosperous nation.

Dr. Konda Nageswara Rao, Vice-Principal, also addressed the audience and elaborated on the responsibilities of youth in fostering a socially conscious society.

The program featured special addresses from key speakers, including Sudhakar Sripada, State Coordinator of SLCA; Madhusudan Reddy, Director (Programs) at the National Action Plan for Drug Demand Reduction, MSJE, Government of India, and De-Addiction Program, Council for Urban and Rural Enhancement, Hyderabad; and Rathod Govind Singh Nayak, Inspector of Drugs, Drugs Control Administration, Hyderabad District. The speakers educated the students about the devastating impacts of drug addiction and emphasized the importance of collective efforts in its prevention.

The primary objective of this program was to raise awareness, promote healthy lifestyles among students, and foster a sense of responsibility towards building a drug-free and progressive nation.