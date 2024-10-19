  • Menu
OU holds campus recruitment drive
Hyderabad: Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University organised a campus recruitment drive for Undergraduates and Postgraduate students on Friday.

According to OU officials, the recruitment drive was for Retina Paints Pvt Ltd, Professor CV Ranjani, director, HCDC, OU, Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, Devi, HR, and other Retina Paints Pvt Ltd officials inaugurated the recruitment drive.

Professor C V Ranjani, advised the students that location, nature of work, and other parameters should not hinder them once they are selected for the company and that they should acquire core skills.

