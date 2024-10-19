Live
- Uganda reports 49 new mpox cases
- South Korea to face Palestine in away World Cup qualifier in Amman
- Nepal's former Home Minister arrested over alleged cooperative fraud
- Telangana MLA receives Nude Video Call, complaint lodged
- NATO must not be party to war: Scholz
- US, Germany say Sinwar's death 'can create momentum to end conflict' in Gaza
- Yahya Sinwar died from gunshot to his head
- Zeeshan Siddique makes a cryptic statement after father Baba Siddique’s murder
- Women’s T20 WC: Bates bowling final over was a Michael Jordan moment, says Kerr
- Women's T20 WC: The last three overs saved our bacon, says Devine on reaching final
Just In
OU holds campus recruitment drive
Highlights
Hyderabad: Human Capital Development Centre (HCDC), Osmania University organised a campus recruitment drive for Undergraduates and Postgraduate students on Friday.
According to OU officials, the recruitment drive was for Retina Paints Pvt Ltd, Professor CV Ranjani, director, HCDC, OU, Dr P Muralidhar Reddy, coordinator, HCDC, Devi, HR, and other Retina Paints Pvt Ltd officials inaugurated the recruitment drive.
Professor C V Ranjani, advised the students that location, nature of work, and other parameters should not hinder them once they are selected for the company and that they should acquire core skills.
