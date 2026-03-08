OU inter-collegiate cultural competitions conclude on a high note

Hyderabad: The Osmania University Inter-Collegiate Cultural Competitions (OUICCC) 2025–26 concluded on Saturday with vibrant performances and enthusiastic participation from students across the State.

The two-day event was organised by the Office of the Dean, Students’ Affairs.

The day two featured spirited contests in group dance (western) and group songs (Indian, folk, and western). Teams representing campus, constituent, affiliated, and government colleges showcased remarkable talent, coordination, and creativity. Their performances added energy and colour to the cultural celebrations, reflecting the diversity and artistic spirit of the student community.

Delivering the closing remarks, Prof. B. Rajendra Naik, Dean of Students’ Affairs and Convenor of OUICCC 2025–26, congratulated the participants for their enthusiastic involvement. He emphasised that such competitions provide a vital platform for students to display their abilities while fostering confidence, teamwork, and cultural harmony. Prof. Naik also acknowledged the efforts of faculty coordinators, supporting staff, and student volunteers, whose contributions ensured the smooth conduct of the two-day program.

The competitions, which brought together students from varied backgrounds, highlighted the importance of cultural activities in shaping well-rounded personalities. They also reinforced Osmania University’s commitment to nurturing talent beyond academics, encouraging students to engage in creative pursuits that build community spirit.