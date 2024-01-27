Live
- 32 municipal officials transferred on EC directions
- Republic Day Celebrations held in Serilingampally under Jagdishwar Goud
- Congress condemns remarks against Sharmila
- YSRCP faces tough time in Gannavaram with Dutta’s exit
- Republic day celebrations held in Kothagadi Gurukula Girls' Hostel of Vikarabad district
- Sri Rama showed path to practice to be a good human being: Tridandi Chinajiyar Swami
- Complete your KYC verification for ration cards, deadline nearing
- Former Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Bingi Mashendra Rao is no more
- Don’t charge women for any fair; Bhatti tells Sajjanar
- 400 families loyal to YSRCP join TDP
OU students stage protest after assailants allegedly broke into girls hostel
HYDERABAD: The incident in which two unknown assailants broke into the PG girls hostel bathroom in Osmania University has caused a stir besides creating panic among the students.
However, the students who were alerted confronted the intruders and caught one of the assailants and handed over to police while the other fled from the spot.
The students have staged a protest infront of the hostel and expressed concerns over the security. They alleged that there are no CCTV cameras and demanded to install them. The students protest have led to the tense atmosphere at Osmania University.
Meanwhile, the principal of the University has inquired about the incident and promised to resolve the issue as soon as possible.
