OU students stage protest after assailants allegedly broke into girls hostel

HYDERABAD: The incident in which two unknown assailants broke into the PG girls hostel bathroom in Osmania University has caused a stir besides creating panic among the students.

However, the students who were alerted confronted the intruders and caught one of the assailants and handed over to police while the other fled from the spot.









The students have staged a protest infront of the hostel and expressed concerns over the security. They alleged that there are no CCTV cameras and demanded to install them. The students protest have led to the tense atmosphere at Osmania University.

Meanwhile, the principal of the University has inquired about the incident and promised to resolve the issue as soon as possible.