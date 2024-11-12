Live
OU students submit memorandum for better facilities
Hyderabad: Students of Osmania University on Monday submitted a memorandum to Professor G Naresh Reddy, registrar, OU, for improvement of facilities and services for students. The memorandum highlighted several long-pending issues, such as hostel mess facilities, as the food served in the mess is of poor quality and the hostels lack proper accommodations. Further complaints in regards to the hostel conditions included lack of adequate drinking water facilities, poor maintenance of bathrooms, and so on.
They also pointed out that the health centre on campus should be updated and that a grievance redressal mechanism for students should be established. The memorandum also mentioned the need for an increase in the number of counselling services and mental health support for students.