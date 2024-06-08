OU to conduct certificate courses on language skills

Hyderabad: As part of an initiative to enhance communication and language skills among students and job seekers, Osmania University will conduct certificate courses starting June 12.

According to OU officials, certificate courses in English language skills, communication skills, and personality development will be conducted at the Centre for English Language Training (CELT), located at the University College of Engineering.

The course will be conducted in two batches: a morning batch from 6:30 am to 8 am and an evening batch from 5:30 pm to 7 pm. Interested students can contact 9985856507 or 9849752655.