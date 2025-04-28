OU to upload preliminary key for PhD entrance exam on May 1

Hyderabad: Osmania University will upload the preliminary key of PhD entrance exam 2025 on May 1.

According to OU officials, PhD entrance exam 2025 of Osmania University (CBT) has been concluded on Sunday for 49 subjects. The total numbers of candidates registered are 9,747 out of that 7,903 attended the exam. The respective candidate-specific question paper, the responses submitted by the student and the corresponding answers (as per the preliminary key) will be available on the website https://ts-ouphdcet.aptonline.in from May 1.

The master copy (before jumbling) of the question paper along with its preliminary key will also be available on the same website. Candidates are required to compare their individual question paper and responses with the master copy of the question paper and preliminary key.

If any objections are to be raised regarding the preliminary key, candidates must submit them in the standard format (as per the master copy of the question paper and preliminary key available on the website) along with supporting documents, at the Office of the Director, Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University or sent to email id: [email protected] on or before May 5, said a senior officer.