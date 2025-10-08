OU V-C conducts surprise inspections

Hyderabad: Osmania University Vice-Chancellor Prof. Kumar Molugaram conducted surprise inspections across various departments and constituent colleges on campus. The inspection aimed to assess faculty attendance and ensure that classes were being conducted in accordance with the university’s academic schedule. Prof. Kumar personally visited classrooms and interacted with students to understand the ground realities. He inquired whether lectures were being held regularly and if faculty members were adhering to their teaching responsibilities. During the visit, he identified several instances where students were present but faculty members were absent. Taking immediate cognizance, he directed university officials to initiate disciplinary action against those found negligent.

The Vice-Chancellor also reviewed faculty attendance registers and instructed Heads of Departments to seek written explanations from teachers who had failed to report to duty. He emphasized that punctuality and commitment to teaching are essential for maintaining academic standards and fostering a culture of excellence.

“All faculty members must uphold their responsibilities with sincerity. Timely attendance and active engagement in teaching and research are vital to the overall development of Osmania University,” Prof. Kumar stated during his interaction with students and staff.