Over 100 businesses to take part in 3-day Hyd’bad Business Expo

Hyderabad: Over 100 businesses from across 12 industries will participate in the Hyderabad Business Expo-2025 scheduled to take place from January 31 to February 2. The expo will be held from 10 am to 10 pm at Kings Crown, Kohinoor Convention, Gudimalkapur.

According to the organisers, the event promises to be a unique platform for entrepreneurs and businesses, offering insights into growth opportunities across 12 major industries, including technology, retail, hospitality, real estate, manufacturing, healthcare, tourism, finance, jewellery and fashion, agriculture, energy, NGOs and social enterprises, said organiser Aijaz Ahmed.

“This is an opportunity for people to network, showcase their brand or businesses and grow by discovering opportunities across verticals at the expo,” he added. He emphasised the event's potential to provide comprehensive support to both aspiring and established businesses. “The expo will feature stalls offering essential services like accounting, IT support, marketing, human resources, legal services and business consultancy. These are critical elements for any business looking to succeed,” he said.

In addition to an exhibition, the event will host keynote sessions by industry experts, offering practical insights for attendees. Entrepreneurs from across Hyderabad, Telangana and other parts of the country will convene, fostering valuable networking opportunities and collaborations. Those interested in participating or seeking further information may contact 8858843344 or 8858845599.