Over 2,100 applications received at Prajavani

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government launched Praja Palana across the State, people’s turnout at the Prajavani programme organised at Jyotirao Phule Praja Bhavan was declining. Over 2,100 applications were filed at the Prajavani programme held on Friday. Undeterred by the chilly weather, people turned up in large numbers for the programme from across the State.

Many were seen standing in queues much before the scheduled time of 10 am for commencement of the programme. A group of candidates, who applied for the police constable and sub-inspectors exams, demanded that the government constitute a fact-finding committee on the irregularities in the police recruitment board’s notification issued on April 25, 2022.

Prajavani Nodal Officer, D Harichandana received the applications from people. She assured the people that all their grievances would be taken up with the government and measures would be initiated to address them at the earliest.

In the wake of the ongoing Praja Palana programme, there is a slight decline in the number of applications filed at the Prajavani programme on Friday, officials said, adding that like previous sessions, many applications were filed seeking double bedroom houses, pensions and other issues. The next Prajavani programme will be conducted on Tuesday.