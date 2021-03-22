Over 40 Baolis in Hyderabad to get new lease of life

Gudimalkapur: After being neglected for years, one of the oldest and heritage stepwells, Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli in Gudimalkapur has been brought back to life. Tonnes of debris dumped in it for decades was removed and cleared by the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA).

As part of the exercise to protect and restore the age-old step wells of the city, the HMDA is soon going to execute measures to revive more than 40 Baolis of Hyderabad.

Recently, the HMDA under the supervision of Principal Secretary of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MA&UD) and Metropolitan Commissioner, Arvind Kumar, removed garbage and debris from a private step well – Bhagwandas Bagh Baoli – and also initiated restoration works at Shiv Bagh Baoli.

According to Arvind Kumar, soon the Bhagwandas Bagh Bowli will be thrown open to heritage and Baolis lovers. In a tweet, he also requested citizens in the neighbourhood to ensure cleanliness and be a watchdog for anyone throwing garbage.

Speaking to The Hans India about the restoration works of stepwells, Arvind Kumar said, "HMDA staff has been engaged for executing works at different step wells.

Soon, the HMDA will take up measures to protect all 40 plus Bowlis in Hyderabad and wants to make it a people's movement, as it will be citizens responsibility to avert their abuse and desecration."

The senior official expressed concern that step wells are being filled with garbage and debris, which is ultimately getting encroached. "We need to protect them," he stressed.