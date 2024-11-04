Over 500 caught for tipsy driving in Cyberabad limits

Hyderabad: Continuing its drive against drunken driving, Cyberabad traffic police stepped up the enforcement and led a large-scale drunken driving test in the Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. During the festival weekend, Cyberabad Traffic Police (CTP) apprehended over 513 offenders for driving under the influence of alcohol. The special drive was aimed at curbing drunken driving, particularly in the IT corridor.

With the increase in alcohol impairment-related crashes in Cyberabad limits, the traffic police led an enforcement action against intoxicated drivers in various locations under the Commissionerate limits. The traffic police conducted a focused campaign against drunk driving over the weekend, from November 1 to 6 am on November 3.

According to Cyberabad traffic police, the police had been organising a special large-scale drive by on weekends, deputing teams to keep a check on drunk driving. During the drive, there were a total of 513 offenders, of which 425 were two-wheeler drivers, 24 three-wheeler drivers, 60 four-wheeler drivers, and four heavy vehicle drivers. Police said 64 offenders were found with blood alcohol concentrations (BAC) ranging between 200 mg/100 ml and 550 mg/100 ml. All apprehended individuals will be presented before the Court.

Police also found that the drivers were engaged in both underage drinking and drunk driving. While the traffic police have booked cases against them for drunk driving, it is the law and order police who would have to follow up and find where these people bought their liquor.

The Cyberabad police warned the citizens that if anybody indulges in driving under the influence of alcohol and causes accidents resulting in fatalities, such persons will be arrested and charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), which carries a maximum sentence of up to ten years in jail along with a fine.