Over 5.41 lakh voters deleted from electoral rolls in Hyd'bad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad district election officer Ronald Rose stated that the poll machinery has deleted 541,201 voters from the electoral rolls, duly following the Election Commission instructions. This will ensure purity of the rolls; the election authorities are taking all measures to ensure free and fair elections.

Rose said on Wednesday that the deleted voters included dead, duplicate and shifted in the 15 Assembly segments. Since January 2023, a total of 47,141 dead, 439,801 shifted and 54,259 duplicate voters have been removed from the rolls in the district. ‘All deletions have been done as per procedure duly collecting Form-7 and Form-8 as per the SOP given by EC.

The DEO said sincere efforts have been made to ensure that polling stations are located not only in accessible areas, but also adhere to all EC norms. He praised the work done by the BLOs, EROs and other election officials for ensuring purity of electoral rolls for free and fair voting.

Regarding correction of non-standard house numbered electors. Rose said during the purification process of the rolls, it was observed that many voters had non-standard house numbers. A drive was taken up to identify such voters and corrections were done. Across the district 181,405 such voters have been identified and their house numbers corrected.

As a step to bring split voters in a family to a single polling station, core measures have been taken up to improve polling percentage and ensure voter facilitation. In the district 378,713 corrections were made so that split voters in a family are brought to one polling station.

Moreover, Ronald Rose said, as a part of intense SVEEP drive and voter awareness programmes, several eligible persons were enrolled on the voters list. In Hyderabad, a total of 5,01,604 voters have been added since January 2023.

The DEO said the election authorities had taken all steps for purification of the rolls, ensure voter facilitation and conduct of free and fair elections by identifying and eliminating the duplicate, dead and shifted voters.