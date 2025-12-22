Over 800 drunk drivers apprehended in massive weekend crackdown

Hyderabad; Thecity traffic police conducted a large-scale special enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 812 drunk-driving offenders across the Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerate limits. Between 19 and 20 December, Hyderabad police caught 403 offenders, comprising 320 two-wheelers, 23 three-wheelers, and 59 four-wheelers. Alarmingly, 35 of these individuals recorded Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) levels between 200 mg and over 300 mg/100 ml.

In Cyberabad, police nabbed 409 individuals, including 290 two-wheeler riders, 23 three-wheeler drivers, 95 four-wheeler drivers, and one heavy vehicle operator. Data reveals that the highest number of offenders belonged to the 31-40 age group with 155 cases, followed by 139 offenders in the 21-30 age group and 86 in the 41-50 age bracket.

Regarding the intensity of intoxication, 352 offenders recorded BAC levels between 35 mg and 200 mg/100 ml, while 37 fell in the 201-300 mg range. Twenty individuals were found with extreme levels ranging from 301 mg up to a staggering 550 mg/100 ml. Legal action has been swift, with 756 drunk-driving cases disposed of in courts over the past week. Of these, 754 persons were fined, while two were sentenced to perform social service as part of their penalty.

The police have issued a stern warning to citizens, stating that anyone driving under the influence who causes a fatal accident will be charged under Section 105 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

This charge carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison along with a fine.