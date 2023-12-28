Over 94% polling recorded in Singareni elections

Hyderabad: Over 94% polling was recorded in the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited)-recognised union elections held on Wednesday.

In a total of 11 areas, from 7 am till 5 pm polling was held on December 27. In this a total of 13 workers unions contested in this ballot based polling. Polling stations were set up in Peddapalli, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem.

CPI’s affiliate AITUC’s Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU) and Congress trade union wing INTUC-affiliate Singareni Coal Mines Labour Union (SCMLU) remained the top contenders. INTUC was leading in most areas by the time the report was filed, as the ballots were counted by night.