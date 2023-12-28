Live
- Reflections 2023: Gold prices at record highs
- Numaish Exhibition to starts from January 1, 2024 in Nampally
- Reflections 2023: Lulu Group commits Rs 3,500 cr investment in TS
- Tirupati: Book on RASS-KVK services released
- Reflections 2023: Year of oil production cuts
- Tirupati: 100 years of discovery of Mohenjo Daro celebrated
- Reflections 2023: Indian IT industry faces slowdown pangs in 2023
- Tirupati: ‘PM Narendra Modi wishes all sections to come up in life by 2024’
- Apple Resumes Sales of Apple Watches Following Temporary Ban Pause
- YS Jagan to hold video conference with collectors today to discuss on crucial welfare schemes
Just In
Over 94% polling recorded in Singareni elections
Highlights
INTUC leads in most areas
Hyderabad: Over 94% polling was recorded in the SCCL (Singareni Collieries Company Limited)-recognised union elections held on Wednesday.
In a total of 11 areas, from 7 am till 5 pm polling was held on December 27. In this a total of 13 workers unions contested in this ballot based polling. Polling stations were set up in Peddapalli, Mancherial, Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Bhupalpally, Bhadradri Kothagudem.
CPI’s affiliate AITUC’s Singareni Collieries Workers Union (SCWU) and Congress trade union wing INTUC-affiliate Singareni Coal Mines Labour Union (SCMLU) remained the top contenders. INTUC was leading in most areas by the time the report was filed, as the ballots were counted by night.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS