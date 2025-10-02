Over a lakh devotees attend Hyderabad Bangalee Samity’s Durga puja festivities

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Bangalee Samity’s 84th Durga Puja celebration witnessed a spectacular and spiritually charged Sandhi Puja at NTR Stadium, drawing over a lakh devotees from across Telangana and neighboring regions. The atmosphere was filled with devotion as worshippers gathered to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga during one of the most sacred moments of the festival.

The stadium came alive with the sound of traditional dhak (drums), conch shells, and chants as the priests performed the rituals with utmost grandeur. Aarthi was offered with ceremonial lamps, and the rhythmic beats added to the divine ambiance, creating an immersive spiritual experience for devotees. Annadanam was organized on a large scale, with thousands partaking in the free community meals arranged as part of the puja festivities.

Volunteers and organizers ensured that the arrangements ran seamlessly, accommodating the massive turnout. What made this year’s celebration particularly special was the participation of devotees from different communities and regions. People traveled from Mahbubnagar, Patancheru, Sangareddy, Warangal, and Sir Pur Kagaz nagar, arriving by buses and trains to be part of the grand puja.

=The event reflected Hyderabad’s cultural inclusivity, as attendees included Telugu, Marathi, Punjabi, Marwari, and Bengali families, all coming together to celebrate the festival with unity and devotion. Shri. Jishnu Dev Verma the governor of Telangana spoke in Bengali to all the devotees and also assured that he will attend the next year to Hyderabad for Bangalee Samity Durga Puja.

Sa Re Ga Ma winner Rahul Deb performed at Hyderabad Bangalee Samity’s 84th year Durga Pujo on Wednesday.

In a touching gesture of cultural harmony, several Telugu devotees offered Jammi leaves to members of the Bangalee Samity, symbolizing goodwill and blessings during the festive season. As Sandhi Puja concluded, the celebration stood as a powerful reminder of the city’s rich multicultural spirit and the enduring devotion that continues to draw people from all walks of life to one of the most cherished Durga Puja traditions in the region.