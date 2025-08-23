Oxford Grammar High School hosts Shark Tank event

Hyderabad: Oxford Grammar High School, Hyderabad, organized a spectacular Shark Tank event on Friday, showcasing the entrepreneurial spirit of its students.

The event was graced by an panel of judges –Mir Ali, Dr. Sowjanya Konudula, and Kamal Krishnan, who brought their expertise in business and innovation to the table.

Director Prarthana, Correspondent Prabhakar, Dean Ramanjula, Principal Ch. Rekha Rao, along with program managers and coordinators and teachers played a pivotal role in mentoring and guiding the students.

A total of 13 teams participated, representing both junior and senior categories, pitching innovative ideas ranging from everyday problem-solving solutions to technological advancements. The Sharks were thoroughly impressed by the creativity, research, and effort put in by the young minds. They offered optimistic and practical suggestions to refine each idea and encouraged students to pursue entrepreneurship as a career path.

This event was the culmination of a month-long program, which included Financial Literacy Week and several entrepreneurship sessions to equip students with knowledge of markets, business planning, and pitching skills.