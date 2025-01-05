OYO Implements New Check-in Policy Restricting Unmarried Couples

Travel booking giant OYO has introduced a significant change to its check-in policy, emphasizing a safer and more responsible hospitality approach. The company announced that unmarried couples will now require valid relationship proof, such as ID cards or photographs, to book rooms in its partner hotels. Without such proof, partner hotels can reject bookings based on local social sensibilities.

This policy shift has been rolled out initially in Meerut and will soon be extended to other cities based on feedback. OYO clarified that this decision comes after consultations with local civil society groups in Meerut. Additionally, surveys indicated that many residents of other cities support the restriction on allowing unmarried couples to check into OYO hotels.

Pawas Sharma, OYO’s North India Region Head, stated, “We are committed to promoting safe and responsible hospitality practices. While we respect personal freedom, we also recognize our responsibility to work closely with law enforcement and the community. This policy is not permanent and may evolve over time.” He emphasized that the primary goal is to provide a safe experience for families, students, business travelers, and solo guests.

OYO is also taking steps to encourage longer stays and repeat bookings. The company has been organizing joint seminars with the police and hotel partners to promote safety in hospitality. Furthermore, it has been blacklisting hotels involved in unethical activities and taking action against unauthorized use of the OYO brand.

As OYO rolls out these changes, it continues to balance its commitment to personal freedom with the need for safety and social responsibility in its operations.