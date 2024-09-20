Pallavi Enclave residents reach out to Mahbubnagar, Chevella MPs

Hyderabad: Residents of Pallavi Enclave of Guttala Begumpet of Serilingampally made a fervent appeal by reaching to Mahbubnagar MP DK Aruna and Chevella MP K Visweshwar Reddy to ‘save them from being ruled by Mughal Emperor Aurangzeb’.

Narrating their woes for more than three decades of legal battle for their lands with the Waqf Board in United Andhra Pradesh and later in Telangana, they pointed out how the plots they had purchased after due verification of revenue and other records with their hard-earned monies to construct homes have been held to ransom.

Besides submitting separate representation to the MPs, they have also sought an audience from the Joint Parliament Committee on Waqf (Amendment Bill)-2024 to present their case.

When asked why they have not submitted similar representation to the Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi, the representatives of Pallavi Enclave said, "He is openly siding with the actions of Telangana Waqf Board without even giving any consideration to what others have to say." In addition, the AIMIM chief rhetoric is more like, "Some are more important than the others. Is it not all vote for him or is it people belonging to one class voted for him," he asked. Additionally, his political championing of the cause of one section of people through his rhetoric prevents them from meeting to explain their problems and submitting a representation to him as a Member of Parliament from Telangana.

Meanwhile, sources say that about 200 out of 300 residents of the Pallvai Enclave belong to middle-class and upper-middle-class. Besides, several prominent people from Tollywood, politicians, and officials also reportedly own plots in the residential area.

However, they prefer to remain silent as their names might be dragged into a controversy by one or the other political parties. Against this backdrop, the middle-class and upper-middle-class residents of the area have been running from pillar to post to get their right of ownership.