Panchanga Sravanam at Telangana Bhavan by BRS

Hyderabad: The priest who rendered Panchangam at Telangana Bhavan on Tuesday predicted tough days for the rulers and also said that if those in opposition can put in some more effort, they can achieve laurels.

Panchanga Sravanam, taken up for the first time in the BRS office in Telangana Bhavan, was graced by the party’s working president, KT Rama Rao, and other leaders. As the name specifies ‘Krodhi’ this year, there will be anger. There will be happiness and sorrow, good and bad, this year.

The priest also predicted that there would be vehicular and fire accidents this year. The temperatures will also be soaring this year. The priest gave good news for the farmers, saying that there would be good rains and a lot of water in the rivers. This will be a good year for the agriculture and allied sectors, the priest said. However, he said that in the middle of the year, there would be problems like insufficient food grains, resulting in increasing prices. While there will be an economic slowdown in western countries, India may not have any impact.

There would be landslides in places like Uttarakhand, and the price of gold would be increasing. The priest suggested the Karkataka Rashi persons (KCR) be cautious with their health and limit their travel as there would be vehicular accidents. Similarly, he asked the Makara Rashi (KTR) people to talk with caution to avoid problems.