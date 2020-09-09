Panel constituted to probe irregularities at Yashoda Hospital

Hyderabad: The Yashoda Hospital of Malakpet branch has come under the scanner of the health department. Hyderabad District Medical and Health Officer had constituted a two-member inquiry panel to look into a complaint lodged by the family of Shweta Reddy, who died while undergoing Covid treatment at the hospital.

The affected family knocked the doors of DMHO alleging that Yashoda doctors had allegedly provided treatment to the dead body of Shweta Reddy and collected Rs 29 lakh as treatment charges.

Dr P Jayamalini and Dr P Veena, working in the Primary Health Centres of the district, have been appointed as inquiry officers, and told to submit a detailed report in a three days time and opinion along with case sheet, bills (day-wise, component-wise bills), doctor notes and other related documents.

Meanwhile, Mujahed Mohiuddin Khadri, president of Telangana State All India Anti-Corruption Committee, has lodged a complaint with the DMHO office over the alleged irregularities of the hospital.