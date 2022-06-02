Panel to probe women harassment in film & TV industry submits report to CS Somesh Kumar

Hyderabad : The High-Level Committee constituted to look into the women harassment issues pertaining to the film and television industry in the State submitted its report to Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar at a meeting held at BRKR Bhavan on Wednesday.

During the meeting, Somesh Kumar congratulated the members of the committee for submitting a comprehensive report on the issues pertaining to harassment of women in the film and television industry and suggesting measures to tackle this menace. He suggested that all the stakeholders in the film and other media industry should come together to address these issues.

There is need to come out with standard operating procedures, he added. The Chief Secretary said there was a need to create awareness about various provisions and suggested that the film industry should consider online membership of the unions.