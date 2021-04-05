Parts of Telangana to witness rainfall in next 2 days

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in the eastern part of Telangana over the next two days.

Districts like Jayashankar Bhupalpally, Mulugu, Bhadradri Kothagudem, Khammam, Suryapet, Mahabubabad, Warangal Rural and Warangal Urban would witness the rainfall, IMD said. Also, isolated places across the state may experience light to moderate rainfall.

On the other hand, most of the places across the state witnessed 1-3 degree Celsius above the normal level on Sunday. According to the IMD, Adilabad, Mahabubnagar and Medak in Telangana recorded the highest temperature of 40.8 degree Celsius. While, Hyderabad recorded 38.2 degree Celsius.

The Telangana State Development and Planning Society (TSDPS), maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 38-39 degree Celsius and minimum temperature may record between 21-23 degree Celsius.