Party manifesto to reflect aspirations of different sections: Cong

Hyderabad: While urging people to feel free to share their ideas, the Congress manifesto committee chairman D Sridhar Babu asserted that unlike the BRS’s manifesto the party’s manifesto will reflect aspirations of different sections of society and will be scientific.

The Manthani MLA who was recently appointed as the Chairman, on Tuesday held the first meeting which will prepare the final draft of the manifesto. Briefing to media persons after the meeting he said that the party manifesto will be a compilation of not only party views but also suggestions from the general public. “The aspects of declaration and five guarantees to be announced by Sonia Gandhi will be incorporated in this manifesto. This manifesto will take into consideration the State’s revenue and will not be prepared without giving a proper thought unlike other parties,” he said.

The meeting was attended by AICC (TS) incharge Manirao Thakre, MPs N Uttam Kumar Reddy, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy, MLC T Jeevan Reddy, former Deputy CM C Damodar Rajanarasimha, former PCC president Ponnala Lakshmaiah, working president, B Mahesh Kumar Goud and former Union Minister P Balram Naik.

Minorities Declaration receives 300 suggestions

Meanwhile the TPCC has received over 300 suggestions from leading Muslim and Christian socio-religious organisations for its proposed 'Minorities Declaration', informed TPCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) Convener and Minorities Declaration Committee Chairman Mohammed Ali Shabbir.

Shabbir Ali, along with TPCC Senior Vice President & Committee's Convener Zafar Javeed, held a meeting on Tuesday to review the progress on the preparation of the draft Minorities Declaration. He informed that so far, more than 12 prominent Muslim, Christian and other organisations have submitted their charter of demands to the TPCC's committee.

He said that so far, Muslim organizations have submitted a total of 89 demands, Christian organizations have submitted over 30 main demands, and three leading Shia Muslim organizations have submitted about 40 demands. The Committee members have also submitted over 400 suggestions on what should be done for the welfare of minorities after the Congress wins the next elections. He said that the process of receiving and compiling suggestions is ongoing. "All the promises which would be made in the Declaration will be practical and they will be implemented 100%," he said.