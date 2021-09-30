Party will agitate on unemployment: Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: The Telangana PCC president A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday said that the party would hold agitation programmes on the issue of unemployment in the State. He said it had successfully highlighted the problems of dalits and tribals through the 'dalitha girijana dandora' programme.

Reddy said the agitation programme, 'vidyarthi nirudyoga jung sairan', would be held from October 2 to December 9.

Speaking to the media, he said the dreams of the Telangana martyrs were not fulfilled in the CM's rule. Recalling that KCR had promised KG-to-PG free education and a job to every household in the party 2014 manifesto, he pointed out that the CM did not fulfil the promises after coming to power. He charged that the CM had closed government schools from village to State level.

Reddy said recruitment of teachers was not done during the TRS rule. He claimed that students were committing suicide due to non- payment of fee reimbursement dues.