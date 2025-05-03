Passengers raise pitch for train halts at RK Nagar, Mlk’giri Jn

Hyderabad: With South Central Railway (SCR) operating most of the summer special trains from Charlapalli Terminal Station instead of Secunderabad Railway Station due to ongoing development works, there is a need to arrange halts at Dayanand Nagar East Railway Station (RK Nagar) and Malkajgiri Junction and introduce more MMTS to Charlapalli.

In that regard, members of the travellers’ association and a few daily passengers submitted representations to the concerned officials of SCR, who urged a stoppage of train services at nearby Secunderabad Railway Station.

Several passengers have expressed concerns that the long-pending issue of introducing MMTS trains from Charlapalli to various destinations remains unresolved. With the increasing number of mainline trains and the operation of several special and summer trains originating and terminating at Charlapalli, the situation is becoming more challenging. Many of these trains arrive or depart late at night, and due to inadequate transportation facilities during those hours, passengers are facing significant difficulties. Additionally, there was a proposal to introduce the Satavahana Express at Malkajgiri, but no final decision has been made. Although meetings with divisional officers have successfully achieved 100 per cent punctuality, they have not resulted in the addition of new services.

Noor, General Secretary, Suburban Train and Bus Travellers Association, said, “We are frustrated after repeatedly raising this issue with the concerned officials, but our complaints have fallen on deaf ears. Several trains are now being diverted or rerouted from Charlapalli without touching Secunderabad station, which is a positive step for smoother operations and development. However, the lack of proper transportation facilities at Charlapalli terminal continues to inconvenience passengers.

It would be better if the Railways introduced a few MMTS trains to improve connectivity from the terminal.”

Furthermore, Suresh, a passenger, suggested that trains heading towards Nizamabad from Nalgonda and Kazipet should have a stop at Dayanand Nagar East (RK Nagar). This would allow passengers bound for Secunderabad, Umdanagar, and Hyderabad to disembark and continue their journey using state transport or personal vehicles.

He also noted that the electrification work of the platform and station building appears to be complete. In the meantime, he proposed that some trains originating from Lingampalli and Secunderabad/Hyderabad could be diverted via Malkajgiri with a scheduled stop at Malkajgiri station.