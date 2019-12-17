Patancheru: Blood donation camp held at CISF Unit Lines

Patancheru: BHEL CISF organised blood donation campaign with Dr Komal Jagadish of Vidyanagar Red Cross Society at CISF Unit Lines under the supervision of Dr SPS Tomer, Commandant/BHEL-Hyderabad.

He also donated blood on the occasion. Around 60 personnel of CISF staff & their families, local public and BHEL employees participated in the campaign and donated blood.