Patancheru: CMRF aid presented to sick persons

The State government is according priority to health care of the poor and it is committed to meeting their medical treatment expenses, said local MLA...

Patancheru: The State government is according priority to health care of the poor and it is committed to meeting their medical treatment expenses, said local MLA Gudem Mahipal Reddy on Friday after distributing a Chief Minister's Relief Fund (CMRF) cheque and a letter of credit (LOC) to two beneficiaries, along with former legislator K Satyanarayana .

The beneficiaries were G Kumar of Rameshwarambanda village, who received LOC for Rs 1.25 lakh, and M Srinivas of Rudraram (Rs 60,000), who was given a cheque. Reddy had recommended the cases of the two. Addressing them, the MLA stated that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was launching many welfare schemes with commitment. He appealed to people to take advantage of the schemes.

