Patanotsavam: Campaign rolled out to promote reading among school students

Hyderabad: To inculcate reading habits among the students of government schools across the State, ‘Patanotsavam’ (reading campaign) kickstarted on Monday.

According to officials of the Education department, aiming to inculcate the habit of reading among students, besides making them independent readers, the department has come up with a unique concept of ‘Patanotsavam’, which is a month-long campaign. As part of the campaign, schools have been instructed to allocate one period daily for the reading session for classes I to IX students, besides ensuring that every child learns to read. Sharada, headmaster, Government Girls High School, Mahboobia, said, “for developing reading culture in students the Education department has introduced ‘Patanotsavam’. But in our school, we have started this programme from this academic year. A separate period is being set apart for the programme. Even last year we organised it; we saw a drastic change in students”

“In our school we have launched the reading campaign only in the primary section to lift the students’ spirit by instilling higher values in them, apart from regular subject reading. We have planned that during a month duration. Apart from textbook reading, reading of English and Telugu newspapers. With the help of an NGO we have set up a small library. This campaign will help foster a sense of pride in children. As earlier students faced difficulty in reading books, this campaign will help develop their reading skill, said Syamsunder, English teacher, Government High School, Secunderabad.

Ravinder, Maths teacher, Government High School, Nallakunta, said, “the Education department issued instructions to organise ‘Patanotsavam’ in all schools. This initiative is good; it goes beyond the confines of a traditional classroom setting, providing students with a holistic learning experience. Students will develop a habit of reading regularly, but we don’t how long this will continue. As a majority of government schools lack proper classrooms, we are holding two classes in a single room. It is little difficult, but we have started this campaign only in the primary section; slowly we will extend it to higher sections.”