Pattana Pragathi programme sees overwhelming response

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) 'Pattana Pragathi' programme received an overwhelming response from all quarters.

Representatives of colony welfare associations and denizens and others have come forward to contribute. On the second day of Pattana Pragathi, the GHMC took up works in 291 colonies in 150 wards in 30 circles.

So far, a total of 607 colonies have been covered under Pattana Pragathi programme that began on Friday.

On the second day of programme, a large number of people, representatives, officials and committee members came together to identify the civic issues faced by residents. The GHMC officials have taken steps to address all the issues.

While the garbage, construction waste, and green waste were immediately removed from the residential areas, the GHMC officials conducted awareness on mosquito control by spraying measures for anti-larval control.

According to GHMC officials, on the second day of programme the GHMC lifted 6,964 metric tons of garbage, removed 2488.43 metric tons of construction waste, and removed of 172.245 kilometers of roadside thorn bushes; and also took up 21.35 km of Nala excavation work and in 8 places debris was cleared.

The GHMC officials also did spraying and fogging in 1,39,000 houses, 25 drinking water tanks were cleaned, 75 parks, 121 community halls were cleaned and also 1130 toilets were cleaned, and 45 Vaikunthadamas / cemeteries have been cleared of debris.

The Entomology wing of the GHMC on the first day of Pattana Pragathi programme took up 1,32,000 anti-larval spraying and fogging were done in 1.44 lakh houses. While for the development of greenery 8,230 seedlings were planted and a large amount of plantation was done.