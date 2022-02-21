Pay BJP in same coin, TRS tells its cadre

Hyderabad: In its bid to go aggressive against the opposition parties, especially the BJP, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi has given a call to its party functionaries to chase and attack those who criticise party president and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Party's working president KT Rama Rao has recently questioned the silence of TRS activists when the BJP leaders were targeting the Chief Minister. It is a known fact that the TRS and the BJP are at loggerheads targeting the policies of each other for a while now. Ever since the paddy row, the parties, which were earlier involved in verbal and letter fights, are now getting into fistfights.

The TRS MLA and Public Undertakings Committee (PUC) chairman, A Jeevan Reddy, and TSRTC chairman Bajireddy Goverdhan, during the birthday celebrations of Chief Minister, called upon the party activists to physically attack the BJP leaders.

"If the leaders of opposition parties unnecessarily target the TRS leaders with criticism, they will be beaten up and made run for their lives in the streets," warned Jeevan Reddy in the meeting.

After this, there were clashes in the districts in front of police. The TRS cadre attacked BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind while he was trying to visit a village in his constituency. At Chatrapati Shivaji statue inauguration, the TRS and BJP activists exchanged blows that resulted in injuries to some of the activists. Further, KT Rama Rao also asked the party activists to go all out against those criticising the party chief.

Reacting on this, BJP leader N Ramchander Rao took to Twitter to target the TRS leader. "I thought KTR is a balanced leader when compared to others in TRS. But giving a call to chase and attack BJP leaders is creating an atmosphere of civil war. Stop beating around the bush as for every action there will be a reaction," said Ramchander Rao.