Pay hike for telangana contract lecturers soon: Finance Minister T Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Sunday stated that the government is committed to welfare of contract lecturers.

At a meeting of contract lecturers, Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had given green signal for extending the basic pay to them. "KCR is kind enough and taking necessary measures to get them pay hike as per the recent decision, he stated.

The minister stated that services of the contract lecturers will be regularised and they will get a salary hike on a par with regular lecturers."Ours is an employee- friendly government that helps all sections", he claimed.

Rao assured that the contract lecturers will get basic pay hike and benefits as per the PRC recommendations. Their salaries will be paid in the first week itself. "The KCR government offered job security to the contract lecturers and began free education in Intermediate.

He accused that the previous governments failed to give posts after setting up colleges, adding that the TRS government is giving equal payments to the contract lecturers.